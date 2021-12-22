OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading Up 0.6%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 11,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 66,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

OCANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.