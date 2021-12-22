Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 4.9%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.19. 40,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,307,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

