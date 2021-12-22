Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $490,480.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $490,480.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

