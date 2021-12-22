ODIN PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $616.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

