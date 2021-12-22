ODUWA (OWC) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $9,714.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.14 or 0.99287203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $704.03 or 0.01462324 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002091 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

