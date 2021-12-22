Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0003

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $107,959.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

