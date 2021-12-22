OIN Finance Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $117,559.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.