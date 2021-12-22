Olyseum Market Cap Hits $10.71 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $55,338.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Olyseum has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,714,703 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

