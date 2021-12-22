OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $356,916.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $19.50 million and $356,916.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00209540 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

