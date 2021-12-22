Ontology Price Reaches $0.71 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $620.69 million and $71.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00250635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00034673 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.38 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00083829 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

