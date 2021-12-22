Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $497,679.22 and $37,806.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00209889 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.