Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.10

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.10 and traded as low as C$59.14. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 731,363 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66.

In other Open Text news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,313,508.59. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$4,673,822.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,699,001.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

