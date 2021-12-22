Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $1.72

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $45,212.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.75 or 0.08144669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.44 or 1.00250543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars.

