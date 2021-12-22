Opium (OPIUM) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Opium has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $7.08 million and $41,798.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

