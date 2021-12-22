Oppenheimer Comments on WW International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.59. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in WW International by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WW International by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WW International by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

