OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72,651.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $898,065.71 and approximately $72,651.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.87 or 0.08122408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.93 or 1.00035250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.