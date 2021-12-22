Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

