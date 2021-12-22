OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

OGI traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.50. 888,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,613. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$749.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.08.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.0502174 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

