Orient Walt (HTDF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $30,811.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

