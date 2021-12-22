ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 1,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

About ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.