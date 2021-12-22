OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $540.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 538.50 ($7.11), with a volume of 479218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522.50 ($6.90).

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.52) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.59) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 545.83 ($7.21).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.30.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.