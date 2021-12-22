Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.20. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 115,790 shares traded.

OTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

