Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,849,000.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.