PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.67 ($8.48).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 730 ($9.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.25) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.05) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 629.50 ($8.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 655.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 626.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 432.20 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($9.13). The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 58.29.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($268,727.71).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

