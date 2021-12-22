PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $513,397.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $513,397.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.10 or 0.08130140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.21 or 1.00076627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

