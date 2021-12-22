Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 253,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,708,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

