Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $537.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

