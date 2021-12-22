Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 247108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

PCRFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Panasonic Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

