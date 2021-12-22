Pangolin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.94 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,055,162 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

