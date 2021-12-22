Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.94 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.16). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 11.77 ($0.16), with a volume of 80,021 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £7.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

About Panther Metals (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

