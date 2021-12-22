Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $259,003.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 173.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

