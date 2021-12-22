Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,703. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

