Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.76. 21,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $266.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

