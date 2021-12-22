Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,453 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

