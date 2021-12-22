Parallel Advisors LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.36. 1,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,513. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.43 and a 200-day moving average of $224.86.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.