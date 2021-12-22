Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 7,365 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 569.8% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.25. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

