Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.60. 6,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average of $301.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

