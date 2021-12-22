Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,549 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $44,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.93. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,973. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $171.48 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

