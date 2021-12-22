Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

