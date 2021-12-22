Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading 9.7% Higher

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. 3,305,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,466,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

