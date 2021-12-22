Pawtocol (UPI) Price Hits $0.0741

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $1.88 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.52 or 0.08155200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.06 or 1.00055932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

