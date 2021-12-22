PAX Gold Market Cap Hits $335.74 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,805.28 or 0.03687154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $335.74 million and $8.85 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00209952 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 185,976 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

