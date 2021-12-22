Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 3.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 53,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,074. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.