Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.56% of Paychex worth $229,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

