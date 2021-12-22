Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY22 guidance to $3.59-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34. Paychex has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

