Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.59-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.12.

PAYX opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

