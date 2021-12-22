PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.78. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.