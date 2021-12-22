PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average of $256.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

