Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

