Pendle Trading Up 14.2% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $25.92 million and $872,990.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.43 or 0.99768690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

